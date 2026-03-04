South Korea's Special Trade Bill: A Move to Meet US Expectations

In a significant political move, South Korea's ruling and opposition parties reached a consensus on Wednesday to expedite the passage of a special bill promising substantial U.S. investments under a critical bilateral trade agreement. The agreement seeks to alleviate mounting pressure from Washington regarding delays in its enactment.

Cheon Jun-ho of the ruling Democratic Party and Yoo Sang-beom of the opposition People Power Party announced the accord, aiming to handle the U.S. investment special law with urgency to ensure its approval during a March 12 session. This development echoes national interest considerations, as articulated by Yonhap News Agency.

The international backdrop, marked by heightened tensions after the U.S.-Iran conflict, underscores the importance of prompt legislative action. Further delays could risk severe U.S. trade retaliation, emphasized Yoo. Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at tariff increases if the trade terms weren't upheld, compelling a bipartisan effort to secure agreement before the March 12 deadline.

