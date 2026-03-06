Tragic Land Dispute: Siblings Fatally Beaten in Madhya Pradesh
A fatal land dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district resulted in the deaths of siblings Sheetal and Kuldeep Malviya. Their uncle and cousin allegedly attacked them with sticks en route to an exam. The accused have been apprehended, and the investigation is ongoing.
A grievous incident stemming from a long-standing land dispute has resulted in the death of two siblings in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district. Police confirmed the tragic event, highlighting its occurrence at Dharampuri village early Friday morning.
The victims, identified as 20-year-old Sheetal Malviya and 19-year-old Kuldeep Malviya, were allegedly beaten to death by their uncle and cousin. This startling attack took place while the siblings were en route to an examination, the local police force reported.
According to Superintendent of Police Deepak Shukla, the accused, Harisingh Malviya and his son, intercepted the siblings and assaulted them with sticks. As tensions rose from this unresolved family land dispute, it resulted in a fatal confrontation. The two suspects are currently in police custody, while further investigations continue.
