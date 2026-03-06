Left Menu

Karnataka Bets Big on AI and Robotics with New Innovation Zone

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced ambitious plans to boost the AI and robotics sectors through major infrastructure developments and collaborations. With new centers of excellence, a Science City, and a robotics campus, the state aims to reinforce its status in IT, increase employment and attract global investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-03-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 14:33 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at bolstering the state's position as a leader in artificial intelligence and robotics. Plans include the establishment of the Bangalore Robotics and AI Innovation Zone in partnership with ISRO and KEONICS, alongside the setup of a Centre of Excellence for AI at IIIT Raichur.

Significant investment and development projects promise to reshape the state's infrastructure and workforce landscape. Mysuru is earmarked as the second IT city to alleviate pressure on Bengaluru, with new IT parks and an extensive drone testing facility planned to spur growth across sectors.

In addition to fostering technological advances, Rs 233 crore has been earmarked for creating a state-of-the-art Science City. As Karnataka already leads in IT exports within India, these developments look to cement its standing globally through substantial educational and industrial partnerships, promising considerable job creation and economic output.

