Azerbaijan Withdraws Diplomats from Iran Amid Drone Tensions

Azerbaijan is withdrawing its diplomats from Iran due to safety concerns, according to Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. This decision follows reports of four Iranian drones crossing Azerbaijan's border and injuring four people in the Nakhchivan exclave.

The Azerbaijani government has taken steps to evacuate its employees from both the embassy in Tehran and the consulate general in Tabriz to ensure their safety amid rising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)