Azerbaijan Withdraws Diplomats from Iran Amid Drone Tensions

Azerbaijan is recalling its diplomats from Iran for their safety after reports of Iranian drones crossing into Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan exclave, injuring four individuals. Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov announced the evacuation of staff from Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran and the consulate general in Tabriz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 06-03-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 15:25 IST
Azerbaijan Withdraws Diplomats from Iran Amid Drone Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan is withdrawing its diplomats from Iran due to safety concerns, according to Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. This decision follows reports of four Iranian drones crossing Azerbaijan's border and injuring four people in the Nakhchivan exclave.

The Azerbaijani government has taken steps to evacuate its employees from both the embassy in Tehran and the consulate general in Tabriz to ensure their safety amid rising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

