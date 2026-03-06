Left Menu

Markolines Wins Rs 440 Crore Highway Projects Across India

Markolines has received multiple work orders worth around Rs 440 crore for highway maintenance and development projects in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra. The projects, totaling Rs 4,39,74,68,973, are to be completed within the next 12 months, marking strategic expansion into infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Markolines, a highway solutions provider, has secured significant work orders totaling around Rs 440 crore across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra, the company announced on Friday. The projects encompass highway maintenance, EPC, and infrastructure development, with a total value of Rs 4,39,74,68,973, inclusive of GST.

The contracts are slated for execution over the next 12 months. Markolines, known for its expertise in highway asset management and pavement technologies, is now strategically diversifying into larger infrastructure development projects. This move aligns with the company's focus on timely delivery, quality execution, and long-term value creation.

According to Sanjay Patil, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director of Markolines Pavement Technologies, the Mumbai-based firm continues to provide specialized road preservation services, further solidifying its position in the Indian road infrastructure sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

