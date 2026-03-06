Left Menu

Explosion Shocks Maharashtra Chemical Plant

On Friday, an explosion at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district injured 11 workers. The explosion occurred due to a fire in a reactor at Dr Khan Industrial Consultants' unit. Four workers are seriously injured. The situation was controlled after two hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:06 IST
Explosion Shocks Maharashtra Chemical Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district injured at least 11 people, mostly workers, on Friday. The incident occurred approximately 250 kilometres from the state capital.

The explosion happened around 2pm due to a fire in a reactor at Dr Khan Industrial Consultants (DKIC), a facility located in the Lote Parshuram MIDC chemical zone. Four of the injured have sustained severe burn injuries and have been transferred to a specialized burns centre in Navi Mumbai, while the others are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Emergency services, including three fire engines, responded quickly to the scene and managed to control the blaze within two hours. DKIC is known for producing specialty silica-based chemicals that serve various industries, such as steel, textiles, paints, and electronics.

TRENDING

1
Kerala Elections: A Transparent Democratic Model for the World

Kerala Elections: A Transparent Democratic Model for the World

 India
2
Islamic militants abduct more than 300 people in an attack in northeastern Nigeria, local officials say, reports AP.

Islamic militants abduct more than 300 people in an attack in northeastern N...

 Global
3
Japan and Canada Forge Strategic Alliance Amid Global Tensions

Japan and Canada Forge Strategic Alliance Amid Global Tensions

 Japan
4
CRPF Chief Ramps Up Anti-Naxal Efforts in Jharkhand

CRPF Chief Ramps Up Anti-Naxal Efforts in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026