Explosion Shocks Maharashtra Chemical Plant

An explosion at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district injured at least 11 people, mostly workers, on Friday. The incident occurred approximately 250 kilometres from the state capital.

The explosion happened around 2pm due to a fire in a reactor at Dr Khan Industrial Consultants (DKIC), a facility located in the Lote Parshuram MIDC chemical zone. Four of the injured have sustained severe burn injuries and have been transferred to a specialized burns centre in Navi Mumbai, while the others are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Emergency services, including three fire engines, responded quickly to the scene and managed to control the blaze within two hours. DKIC is known for producing specialty silica-based chemicals that serve various industries, such as steel, textiles, paints, and electronics.