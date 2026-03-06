Travel Turmoil: West Indies Cricketers Stranded in Kolkata Amid Airspace Restrictions

In a prolonged travel disruption, West Indies cricketers have found themselves stranded in Kolkata following their exit from the T20 World Cup. This ordeal, entering its fifth day, stems from international airspace restrictions resulting from US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

The Cricket West Indies is working diligently to secure a charter flight for the Caribbean team, but final approvals are still pending. Despite this hindrance, the cricket board reassures that all safety precautions are taken to facilitate their journey home.

Some West Indies players are expected to remain in India for their IPL commitments as teams such as Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians prepare for the league starting at the end of the month.

