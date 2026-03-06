Left Menu

Travel Turmoil: West Indies Cricketers Stranded in Kolkata Amid Airspace Restrictions

West Indies cricketers have been stuck in Kolkata for five days after T20 World Cup exit due to airspace restrictions caused by US and Israeli strikes on Iran. A charter flight is being arranged for their return, while some players may stay for IPL commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:23 IST
Travel Turmoil: West Indies Cricketers Stranded in Kolkata Amid Airspace Restrictions
  • Country:
  • India

In a prolonged travel disruption, West Indies cricketers have found themselves stranded in Kolkata following their exit from the T20 World Cup. This ordeal, entering its fifth day, stems from international airspace restrictions resulting from US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

The Cricket West Indies is working diligently to secure a charter flight for the Caribbean team, but final approvals are still pending. Despite this hindrance, the cricket board reassures that all safety precautions are taken to facilitate their journey home.

Some West Indies players are expected to remain in India for their IPL commitments as teams such as Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians prepare for the league starting at the end of the month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Tumble Amid Escalating U.S.-Iran Tensions and Dismal Job Data

Global Markets Tumble Amid Escalating U.S.-Iran Tensions and Dismal Job Data

 Global
2
Air France Extends Flight Suspensions

Air France Extends Flight Suspensions

 Global
3
Dollar Rises Amid Middle East Conflict: Economic Reverberations

Dollar Rises Amid Middle East Conflict: Economic Reverberations

 Global
4
Middle East Conflict Boosts US Dollar Amid Safe-Haven Demand

Middle East Conflict Boosts US Dollar Amid Safe-Haven Demand

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026