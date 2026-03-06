India Steps Up: Electrification of Railways Nears Completion

As geopolitical tensions threaten global fuel supply chains, Indian Railways has reached a significant milestone, with 99.4 per cent of its broad gauge network electrified as of January 2026, reports Riding Sunbeams, a UK-based rail electrification advocate.

The electrification effort has led to substantial cuts in diesel usage, with a reported reduction of 178 crore litres in 2024-25, resulting in a 62 per cent decrease since 2016-17. India, heavily reliant on the Strait of Hormuz for its crude oil and LNG supplies, stands as a leader in rail network electrification, surpassing countries like China and the UK.

This achievement not only enhances India's energy resilience but also curbs the national import bill, inflationary pressures, and household costs. The transition from diesel to electric trains, which is 70 per cent more economical, promises significant long-term savings and supports India's climate goals of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)