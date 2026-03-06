Left Menu

India Steps Up: Electrification of Railways Nears Completion

Indian Railways has electrified 99.4% of its broad gauge by January 2026, significantly cutting diesel consumption. This shift helps India reduce reliance on imports and insulates the economy from global fuel price shocks. It also advances the country's climate commitments with massive economic savings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As geopolitical tensions threaten global fuel supply chains, Indian Railways has reached a significant milestone, with 99.4 per cent of its broad gauge network electrified as of January 2026, reports Riding Sunbeams, a UK-based rail electrification advocate.

The electrification effort has led to substantial cuts in diesel usage, with a reported reduction of 178 crore litres in 2024-25, resulting in a 62 per cent decrease since 2016-17. India, heavily reliant on the Strait of Hormuz for its crude oil and LNG supplies, stands as a leader in rail network electrification, surpassing countries like China and the UK.

This achievement not only enhances India's energy resilience but also curbs the national import bill, inflationary pressures, and household costs. The transition from diesel to electric trains, which is 70 per cent more economical, promises significant long-term savings and supports India's climate goals of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

