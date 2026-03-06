Left Menu

Maharashtra Sets Ambitious Roadmap: A USD 5 Trillion Vision with Key Reforms

Maharashtra's 2026-27 budget focuses on a farm loan waiver, river-linking projects, women empowerment, and youth development. With the aim of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by 2047, the budget outlines initiatives across infrastructure, agriculture, and technology. Social welfare and heritage conservation are also key focus areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:37 IST
Maharashtra Sets Ambitious Roadmap: A USD 5 Trillion Vision with Key Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government revealed an ambitious budget for 2026-27, focusing on farm loan waivers, infrastructure projects, and social initiatives. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented a Rs 7,69,467 crore budget, outlining plans to make Maharashtra a USD 5 trillion economy by 2047.

Key highlights include a farm loan waiver scheme and various projects to enhance irrigation and support women's empowerment. The budget also introduces efforts to strengthen youth development, start-ups, and healthcare systems. The government aims to improve the state's GDP through strategic investments in agriculture and technology.

Further initiatives involve the development of tourism circuits, conservation of heritage sites, and ambitious urban development projects. By prioritizing sustainability and inclusiveness, Maharashtra's roadmap aims to achieve transformative growth and social equality by 2047. The government plans to observe 2026-27 as a year of social equality, honoring reformers like Mahatma Phule and Dr. B R Ambedkar.

TRENDING

1
Will Jacks' Exit: A Turning Point in England's T20 World Cup Semifinal Drama

Will Jacks' Exit: A Turning Point in England's T20 World Cup Semifinal Drama

 India
2
Unforeseen Job Losses Amid Strikes and Unusual Weather: A Struggling U.S. Economy

Unforeseen Job Losses Amid Strikes and Unusual Weather: A Struggling U.S. Ec...

 Global
3
Shubhankar Sharma's Resurgence at Joburg Open

Shubhankar Sharma's Resurgence at Joburg Open

 South Africa
4
Umesh Singh Kushwaha Elected as JD(U) Bihar President for Third Time

Umesh Singh Kushwaha Elected as JD(U) Bihar President for Third Time

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026