Maharashtra Sets Ambitious Roadmap: A USD 5 Trillion Vision with Key Reforms

The Maharashtra government revealed an ambitious budget for 2026-27, focusing on farm loan waivers, infrastructure projects, and social initiatives. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented a Rs 7,69,467 crore budget, outlining plans to make Maharashtra a USD 5 trillion economy by 2047.

Key highlights include a farm loan waiver scheme and various projects to enhance irrigation and support women's empowerment. The budget also introduces efforts to strengthen youth development, start-ups, and healthcare systems. The government aims to improve the state's GDP through strategic investments in agriculture and technology.

Further initiatives involve the development of tourism circuits, conservation of heritage sites, and ambitious urban development projects. By prioritizing sustainability and inclusiveness, Maharashtra's roadmap aims to achieve transformative growth and social equality by 2047. The government plans to observe 2026-27 as a year of social equality, honoring reformers like Mahatma Phule and Dr. B R Ambedkar.