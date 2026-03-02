Left Menu

Transforming Lives: Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar Leads in Liver Transplants

Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar, renowned for its liver transplantation expertise, held a press meet to discuss the increasing liver disease burden in Odisha. The hospital emphasized early intervention and the role of advanced liver care in patient recovery. The event celebrated personal journeys of patients who regained health after transplants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:02 IST
Transforming Lives: Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar Leads in Liver Transplants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar affirmed its status as a leader in liver transplantation through a press meet that highlighted the growing prevalence of liver disease in Odisha. With significant rates of fatty liver and cirrhosis, early detection and intervention are deemed crucial.

The event was led by Dr. Raj Shekhar K and saw heartfelt testimonies from patients like Mr. Sudhir Bhutia and Mr. Muna Sahoo, who shared their successful transplant stories and underscored the need for timely medical care.

As the hospital gears up to introduce heart transplants, it remains committed to offering cutting-edge treatment and compassionate care, underscoring its role in extending and saving lives.

