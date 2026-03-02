Indigo's Bhubaneswar-Dubai Flight Grounded Amid West Asia Tensions

The escalating tensions in West Asia have led to the cancellation of the Bhubaneswar to Dubai flight operated by Indigo, an airport official confirmed on Monday. The flight was scheduled to depart from Biju Patnaik International Airport, but was grounded to ensure passenger safety.

Airport Director Prasanna Pradhan stated that passengers, who were notified of the cancellation before their journey, are among the 120 travelers booked for Monday's route. Indigo flights between Bhubaneswar and Dubai typically operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

While Friday's flight took off without disruptions, the airline had announced on Sunday the cancellation of the Monday service amid prevailing security concerns. The fate of the Wednesday flight, however, remains undecided as authorities continue to monitor the situation.