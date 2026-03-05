Cricket Icons Rally Together in Mumbai for Arjun Tendulkar's Wedding

Several cricket legends, along with distinguished figures from the sports community, gathered in Mumbai to celebrate the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, on Thursday.

Among the notable attendees were former India World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, along with ex-India all-rounder Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka. International Cricket Council Chairman Jay Shah, former India head coach Ravi Shastri, and BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla were also present. Highlighting the star-studded occasion, former India captain Rahul Dravid, accompanied by his wife, honored the event.

The guest list further included veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle, cricket elites like Kiran More, Venkatesh Prasad, and Ajinkya Rahane. Arjun's bride, Saaniya Chandhok, is closely connected to the Tendulkar family, offering personal ties alongside Arjun's cricket commitments. At 26, Arjun is carving a name for himself in cricket, having played for Mumbai Indians in IPL and recently moved to represent Lucknow Super Giants. The ceremony marks a new chapter in Arjun's life and his continuous rise in cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)