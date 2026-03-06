Mumbai Teen Granted Bail in Fatal Car Crash Case

A Juvenile Justice Board in Mumbai granted bail to a teenager implicated in a fatal car accident. The accident, which transpired on February 5 near Somaiya College, resulted in the death of 33-year-old Dhurmil Patel. The board's decision follows just days after a sessions court granted bail to the minor's father, the owner of the vehicle.

According to reports, the minor was driving when the car collided with a scooter, leading to severe injuries to Dhurmil and Minal Patel. Tragically, Dhurmil succumbed to his injuries ten days later. Both father and son face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act for rash driving and endangering lives.

The teen surrendered to authorities after the incident. Despite his bail, the victim's family's legal representative, Advocate Ruben Mascarenhas, indicated that they intend to appeal the board's decision in the Bombay High Court. The sessions court had noted the father's lack of knowledge about his son's unauthorized use of the vehicle.

