Middle East Conflict Disrupts International and Domestic Flights

In the wake of escalating conflicts in the Middle East, the Indian civil aviation sector faces unprecedented disruptions. The Ministry of Civil Aviation announced on Friday that 278 international flights have been canceled, while domestic airlines managed only 96 flights to and from the region.

Airspace restrictions and closures have significantly impacted flight operations. Limited services have resumed with airlines like Akasa Air and SpiceJet organizing special flights to facilitate stranded passengers' returns, including planned services from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Kochi to Jeddah.

Authorities urge passengers to stay informed of their flight status. The Passenger Assistance Control Room is actively working with airlines to resolve issues, having addressed 1,881 grievances via AirSewa and various communication platforms so far.

