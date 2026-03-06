Left Menu

Middle East Conflict Disrupts International and Domestic Flights

Due to escalating conflicts in the Middle East, Indian airlines have canceled 278 international flights and disrupted domestic operations. Despite airspace restrictions, a limited number of flights are operating. The civil aviation ministry advises passengers to monitor updates and coordinate with airlines regarding cancellations and rescheduled services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 21:34 IST
Middle East Conflict Disrupts International and Domestic Flights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of escalating conflicts in the Middle East, the Indian civil aviation sector faces unprecedented disruptions. The Ministry of Civil Aviation announced on Friday that 278 international flights have been canceled, while domestic airlines managed only 96 flights to and from the region.

Airspace restrictions and closures have significantly impacted flight operations. Limited services have resumed with airlines like Akasa Air and SpiceJet organizing special flights to facilitate stranded passengers' returns, including planned services from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Kochi to Jeddah.

Authorities urge passengers to stay informed of their flight status. The Passenger Assistance Control Room is actively working with airlines to resolve issues, having addressed 1,881 grievances via AirSewa and various communication platforms so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncontested Rajya Sabha Nominations - A Political Breeze

Uncontested Rajya Sabha Nominations - A Political Breeze

 India
2
The Shadow of Forced Sterilisation: Karan Singh's Recollections

The Shadow of Forced Sterilisation: Karan Singh's Recollections

 India
3
Uber Pioneers Intercity Bus Booking in India with AbhiBus Partnership

Uber Pioneers Intercity Bus Booking in India with AbhiBus Partnership

 India
4
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Drives Rapid Development with Historic Budget Allocation

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Drives Rapid Development with Historic Budget Allocatio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026