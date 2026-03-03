Left Menu

Indian Airlines Launch Special Flights Amid Middle East Turmoil

Indian airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet, operate special flights to Saudi Arabia and the UAE to rescue passengers stranded due to the Middle East conflict. The airlines aim to ease disruptions and bring travelers back home safely despite ongoing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 21:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In response to the escalating Middle East conflict, Indian airlines have ramped up efforts to rescue stranded passengers, launching over 12 special flights to various cities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express, and SpiceJet are among the carriers leading this initiative, with relief operations aimed at bringing back travelers whose plans have been derailed by the crisis.

Despite the disruptions, significant relief is underway, with Air India Express and IndiGo resuming services to destinations such as Muscat, Jeddah, and Madinah, while Emirates and Etihad Airways adapt operations amid regional airspace closures.

