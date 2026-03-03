Indian Airlines Launch Special Flights Amid Middle East Turmoil

In response to the escalating Middle East conflict, Indian airlines have ramped up efforts to rescue stranded passengers, launching over 12 special flights to various cities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express, and SpiceJet are among the carriers leading this initiative, with relief operations aimed at bringing back travelers whose plans have been derailed by the crisis.

Despite the disruptions, significant relief is underway, with Air India Express and IndiGo resuming services to destinations such as Muscat, Jeddah, and Madinah, while Emirates and Etihad Airways adapt operations amid regional airspace closures.