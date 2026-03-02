Left Menu

Middle East Crisis Grounds Akasa Air International Flights

Akasa Air extends suspension of flights to key Middle Eastern cities until March 3, 2026, due to regional crisis. Indian carriers face numerous cancellations, with Akasa Air offering full refunds or rescheduling options. Airlines are monitoring the situation to ensure passenger safety amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 13:05 IST
Middle East Crisis Grounds Akasa Air International Flights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Akasa Air has announced an extension of the suspension of its flights to major Middle Eastern destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait, and Riyadh, until March 3, 2026, amid an escalating crisis in the region. The airlines remain vigilant, constantly assessing the operational feasibility of flights in affected airspaces.

The civil aviation ministry reported that Indian airlines have cancelled 760 international flights in recent days. Akasa Air is offering full refunds and rescheduling options for affected passengers on bookings through March 7. Other airlines are also providing waivers in response to the ongoing situation.

Delhi airport operator DIAL highlighted disruptions caused by political developments in the Middle East, impacting westbound flights. Air India announced it would reroute North American and European flights through alternative airspaces to maintain operations while ensuring safety.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Flare as U.S. and Israel Strikes Escalate Iran Conflict

Tensions Flare as U.S. and Israel Strikes Escalate Iran Conflict

 Global
2
IAEA: No Indication of Damage to Iranian Nuclear Sites

IAEA: No Indication of Damage to Iranian Nuclear Sites

 Austria
3
Carlsberg and Liverpool FC: Breaking Barriers with Sign Language

Carlsberg and Liverpool FC: Breaking Barriers with Sign Language

 Denmark
4
France Criticizes Unilateral Moves in Iran

France Criticizes Unilateral Moves in Iran

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026