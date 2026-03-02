Middle East Crisis Grounds Akasa Air International Flights

Akasa Air has announced an extension of the suspension of its flights to major Middle Eastern destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait, and Riyadh, until March 3, 2026, amid an escalating crisis in the region. The airlines remain vigilant, constantly assessing the operational feasibility of flights in affected airspaces.

The civil aviation ministry reported that Indian airlines have cancelled 760 international flights in recent days. Akasa Air is offering full refunds and rescheduling options for affected passengers on bookings through March 7. Other airlines are also providing waivers in response to the ongoing situation.

Delhi airport operator DIAL highlighted disruptions caused by political developments in the Middle East, impacting westbound flights. Air India announced it would reroute North American and European flights through alternative airspaces to maintain operations while ensuring safety.