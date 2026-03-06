Haryana-Singapore Trade Relations Set to Strengthen

A Singapore business delegation convened with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday to explore avenues for industrial investment and trade cooperation. The meeting was led by Prasoon Mukherjee, President of the Singapore India Business Forum, who was eager to examine potential opportunities for Singaporean enterprises in the state, an official release reported.

During discussions, Saini pointed out that the Haryana government is actively fostering a conducive environment for investors by simplifying administrative procedures and expanding infrastructural facilities. He reaffirmed the commitment to safeguard investor interests and reiterated the state's support to potential investors, ensuring that their prospects in Haryana are unhindered.

The deliberation also considered establishing a business centre for the Singapore India Business Forum in Gurugram, which would provide a strategic base for Singaporean companies. Saini was invited to Singapore by Mukherjee to further solidify these trade relations, injecting optimism for future collaborations across multiple sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)