Indo-CIS Corridor: A New Era for Nutraceutical Trade

Uzbekistan's Ministry of Health, in collaboration with Nutrify Today and Pharma Eurasia, has announced the creation of the Indo-CIS pharmaceutical and nutraceutical corridor. This initiative aims to position Uzbekistan as a key gateway to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Eurasian market.

The corridor is strategically developed to redefine cross-border healthcare trade by leveraging a USD 7–10 billion market opportunity in nutraceuticals. Rising demand for preventive healthcare, expanding retail chains, and a growing middle class fuel this market.

Pharma Eurasia 2026 in Tashkent will be the focal point for implementing the commercial side of this corridor. The event will assemble manufacturers, suppliers, and regulators to forge new regulatory and trade collaborations in the Indo-CIS region.

(With inputs from agencies.)