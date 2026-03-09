Left Menu

Indo-CIS Corridor: A New Era for Nutraceutical Trade

A new Indo–CIS pharmaceutical and nutraceutical corridor is established through collaboration between Uzbekistan's Ministry of Health, Nutrify Today, and Pharma Eurasia. This initiative creates a strategic trade pathway, leveraging USD 7–10 billion opportunities in the Eurasian market. Pharma Eurasia 2026 in Tashkent will serve as the commercial platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:22 IST
Uzbekistan's Ministry of Health, in collaboration with Nutrify Today and Pharma Eurasia, has announced the creation of the Indo-CIS pharmaceutical and nutraceutical corridor. This initiative aims to position Uzbekistan as a key gateway to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Eurasian market.

The corridor is strategically developed to redefine cross-border healthcare trade by leveraging a USD 7–10 billion market opportunity in nutraceuticals. Rising demand for preventive healthcare, expanding retail chains, and a growing middle class fuel this market.

Pharma Eurasia 2026 in Tashkent will be the focal point for implementing the commercial side of this corridor. The event will assemble manufacturers, suppliers, and regulators to forge new regulatory and trade collaborations in the Indo-CIS region.

