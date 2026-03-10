Andhra Pradesh: A New Era in Strategic Mineral Development

In a landmark move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to position the state as a strategic material hub, utilizing its abundant resources like beach sand.

During a review of the Mining Department, Naidu initiated the Andhra Pradesh Titanium and Strategic Materials Mission (AP-TSMM) to spearhead this development. According to Naidu, the mission is projected to attract Rs 50,000 crore in investments and create 40,000 jobs over a decade.

Officials highlighted the state's coastline as one of the richest in valuable beach sand minerals. Plans include setting up three key processing parks to streamline production, including a Titanium Park in Srikakulam targeting 1.5 million tonnes annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)