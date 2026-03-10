Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: A New Era in Strategic Mineral Development

Andhra Pradesh plans to establish itself as an integrated strategic material hub by utilizing valuable minerals like beach sand effectively. The AP-TSMM aims to attract significant investments and create thousands of jobs, boosting industrial development. Proposed are three processing parks to achieve production targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:13 IST
Andhra Pradesh: A New Era in Strategic Mineral Development
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to position the state as a strategic material hub, utilizing its abundant resources like beach sand.

During a review of the Mining Department, Naidu initiated the Andhra Pradesh Titanium and Strategic Materials Mission (AP-TSMM) to spearhead this development. According to Naidu, the mission is projected to attract Rs 50,000 crore in investments and create 40,000 jobs over a decade.

Officials highlighted the state's coastline as one of the richest in valuable beach sand minerals. Plans include setting up three key processing parks to streamline production, including a Titanium Park in Srikakulam targeting 1.5 million tonnes annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hezbollah's Stealth Tactics Amid Rising Tensions

Hezbollah's Stealth Tactics Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
2
Drone Strikes Disrupt Middle East Oil Infrastructure Amid Growing Conflict

Drone Strikes Disrupt Middle East Oil Infrastructure Amid Growing Conflict

 Global
3
Confusion Over U.S. Military Escort in the Strait of Hormuz

Confusion Over U.S. Military Escort in the Strait of Hormuz

 United States
4
Maharashtra's Bold Move: Tackling Encroachment in SGNP

Maharashtra's Bold Move: Tackling Encroachment in SGNP

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026