Andhra Pradesh: A New Era in Strategic Mineral Development
Andhra Pradesh plans to establish itself as an integrated strategic material hub by utilizing valuable minerals like beach sand effectively. The AP-TSMM aims to attract significant investments and create thousands of jobs, boosting industrial development. Proposed are three processing parks to achieve production targets.
In a landmark move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to position the state as a strategic material hub, utilizing its abundant resources like beach sand.
During a review of the Mining Department, Naidu initiated the Andhra Pradesh Titanium and Strategic Materials Mission (AP-TSMM) to spearhead this development. According to Naidu, the mission is projected to attract Rs 50,000 crore in investments and create 40,000 jobs over a decade.
Officials highlighted the state's coastline as one of the richest in valuable beach sand minerals. Plans include setting up three key processing parks to streamline production, including a Titanium Park in Srikakulam targeting 1.5 million tonnes annually.
