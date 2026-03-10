India Eases FDI Norms for Border Countries: Boosting Economic Ties
India has eased foreign direct investment norms for countries sharing land borders, allowing firms with up to 10% foreign ownership to invest without mandatory approval. This change aims to boost economic ties, facilitate foreign investments, and align with global supply chains while maintaining sectoral regulations.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government has significantly eased foreign direct investment (FDI) norms for bordering nations such as China, allowing companies with up to a 10% stake from these countries to invest in India without requiring mandatory approval. This move is aimed at enhancing economic relations and accelerating foreign investments.
Previously, even a single share ownership required government approval, which was viewed as a substantial barrier for foreign investors. The new guidelines were announced after the Union Cabinet's meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a crucial shift in India's investment policy.
The changes are anticipated to stimulate economic growth by providing clarity on FDI processes, facilitating greater integration with the global supply chain, and boosting competitiveness, especially in sectors like manufacturing and technology, as stakeholders and industry experts welcome the relaxed regulations.
(With inputs from agencies.)