Crisis in Supply: Himachal Hotels Battle LPG Shortage

The hospitality industry in Himachal Pradesh is facing an alarming crisis, as the supply of commercial LPG cylinders is disrupted. The Federation of Himachal Hotels and Restaurant Association (FOHHRA) has urgently called on the Union government for intervention.

In light of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the central government has rearranged priorities for domestically produced natural gas. This realignment places commercial LPG production on par with CNG and piped gas, leading to a shortage affecting hotels and restaurants.

Gajender Thakur, President of FOHHRA, expressed the hospitality sector's concerns. He noted that with the reliance on LPG, any shortage could cascade into significant economic and operational challenges, especially for small and medium enterprises lacking alternative energy sources.

