SAIL Surges to Record Sales Heights with Strategic Innovations

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has reported unprecedented sales performance in the first 11 months of this fiscal year, driven by a 14% year-on-year growth. Official numbers from the Ministry of Steel indicate SAIL's total sales reached 18.24 million tonnes from April 2025 to February 2026. Notably, the company's product portfolio saw a strategic expansion with the reintroduction of chequered plates to meet market-specific demands.

Financial rigor was evident as SAIL recorded a cash collection milestone of Rs 1.11 lakh crore, a 10% increase over last year. Contributing to this financial growth were improvements in retail sales, stockyard transactions, and efficient door deliveries. In February 2026 alone, the company dispatched 1.58 MT of products while adeptly reducing inventory by 1.05 lakh tonnes compared to January and decreasing borrowings by Rs 1000 crore.

This period also witnessed strategic shifts in production; the Bokaro Steel Plant in Jharkhand commenced the production of chequered plates for the first time, a move to diversify offerings while sustaining its status as the largest public sector steel producer. AK Panda, SAIL's Director of Finance and Commercial, stated the company's commitment to adapting and thriving with market demands is strengthened by its sales record and cash collection achievements.

In a commitment to workplace safety, the Rourkela Steel Plant organized the 'Daksh Rakshak' Fire & Rescue Training Programme for contract workers. The initiative aimed at enhancing emergency response and safety readiness in hazardous work settings, as confirmed by the Ministry of Steel on social media.