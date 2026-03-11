Left Menu

Israel Emerges as 7th Largest Global Arms Exporter

The demand for air defence systems has propelled Israeli defence industries to become the seventh-largest global arms exporter, surpassing Britain. According to SIPRI, Israel's major arms buyers include India, Germany, and the US. The US remains the leading global arms exporter, followed by several European and Asian nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:39 IST
Israel Emerges as 7th Largest Global Arms Exporter
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant rise propelled by the increasing demand for air defence systems, Israeli defence industries have surpassed the UK, becoming the seventh-largest global arms exporter from 2021 to 2025. This data emerged from a SIPRI report covered by the 'Times of Israel'.

The report reveals India, Germany, and the United States as Israel's primary arms buyers, highlighting a notable export relationship. While Israel moves up the ranks, the United States retains its position as the leading global arms exporter, followed by a roster of European and Asian countries.

SIPRI notes a 9.2% surge in global arms trade volume from 2021-2025 compared to the previous five years. European nations have drastically increased their weapons imports, becoming the largest arms-importing region globally, driven largely by the sales of air defence systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026