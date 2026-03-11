Israel Emerges as 7th Largest Global Arms Exporter
The demand for air defence systems has propelled Israeli defence industries to become the seventh-largest global arms exporter, surpassing Britain. According to SIPRI, Israel's major arms buyers include India, Germany, and the US. The US remains the leading global arms exporter, followed by several European and Asian nations.
- Country:
- Israel
In a significant rise propelled by the increasing demand for air defence systems, Israeli defence industries have surpassed the UK, becoming the seventh-largest global arms exporter from 2021 to 2025. This data emerged from a SIPRI report covered by the 'Times of Israel'.
The report reveals India, Germany, and the United States as Israel's primary arms buyers, highlighting a notable export relationship. While Israel moves up the ranks, the United States retains its position as the leading global arms exporter, followed by a roster of European and Asian countries.
SIPRI notes a 9.2% surge in global arms trade volume from 2021-2025 compared to the previous five years. European nations have drastically increased their weapons imports, becoming the largest arms-importing region globally, driven largely by the sales of air defence systems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Phuket Airport Resumes Operations After Air India Express Mishap
West Asia Conflict: Implications for India's Economic Trajectory
Modi Urges Kerala's Fishermen to Lead India's Blue Economy
PM Modi Reassures Support for Indians Amidst West Asia Conflict
Delhi Tops the Pollution Index: A Deep Dive into India's Air Quality Crisis