Israel Emerges as 7th Largest Global Arms Exporter

In a significant rise propelled by the increasing demand for air defence systems, Israeli defence industries have surpassed the UK, becoming the seventh-largest global arms exporter from 2021 to 2025. This data emerged from a SIPRI report covered by the 'Times of Israel'.

The report reveals India, Germany, and the United States as Israel's primary arms buyers, highlighting a notable export relationship. While Israel moves up the ranks, the United States retains its position as the leading global arms exporter, followed by a roster of European and Asian countries.

SIPRI notes a 9.2% surge in global arms trade volume from 2021-2025 compared to the previous five years. European nations have drastically increased their weapons imports, becoming the largest arms-importing region globally, driven largely by the sales of air defence systems.

