Tragedy Strikes Swiss Town: Bus Fire Claims Lives

At least six individuals have perished and three more were injured following a horrific bus fire in Kerzers, a small Swiss town. Authorities suspect the blaze was ignited by a person who set fire to themselves, engulfing the vehicle in flames.

Initial reports suggest a deliberate act, with fuel allegedly poured by the person inside the bus. Police spokespersons are investigating the motive, confirming there is no evidence linking the incident to terrorism at this stage.

The incident has left the town in shock, as residents recall the desperate scenes of passengers fleeing the burning bus. A memorial has been established, as the investigation continues to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)