Kerala's Culinary Crisis: The Impact of LPG Shortage on Local Eateries
Kerala's hotels and restaurants are facing closures due to a critical shortage of commercial LPG, exacerbated by the West Asia conflict. The gas deficit disrupts kitchen operations, prompting establishments to alter menus. Hotel owners appeal for government intervention to resolve the crisis swiftly.
- Country:
- India
A critical LPG shortage has forced several hotels and restaurants in Kerala to shutter their operations, with many more on the brink of closure. The ongoing conflict in West Asia has exacerbated the gas shortage, leaving kitchen operations in disarray.
Hotel owners are comparing the situation to the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing that LPG cylinders are vital to their business. Krishnakumar, co-owner of a popular vegetarian hotel, reported significant closures in the state capital, with menus altered and Chinese dishes removed to conserve gas.
Industry representatives are calling for urgent government intervention, warning that the crisis could take a month to resolve if reliant on international imports. The Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association has documented widespread closures and believes the crisis could have a far-reaching impact on society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
West Asia Conflict: Implications for India's Economic Trajectory
Indian Vessels Stranded in Persian Gulf: Government Intervention and Safety Assurance
PM Modi Reassures Support for Indians Amidst West Asia Conflict
Bihar Government Tackles LPG Supply Crisis Amid West Asia Conflict
Ludhiana Assures Steady Fuel Supply Amid West Asia Conflict Concerns