Left Menu

Kerala's Culinary Crisis: The Impact of LPG Shortage on Local Eateries

Kerala's hotels and restaurants are facing closures due to a critical shortage of commercial LPG, exacerbated by the West Asia conflict. The gas deficit disrupts kitchen operations, prompting establishments to alter menus. Hotel owners appeal for government intervention to resolve the crisis swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:25 IST
Kerala's Culinary Crisis: The Impact of LPG Shortage on Local Eateries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A critical LPG shortage has forced several hotels and restaurants in Kerala to shutter their operations, with many more on the brink of closure. The ongoing conflict in West Asia has exacerbated the gas shortage, leaving kitchen operations in disarray.

Hotel owners are comparing the situation to the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing that LPG cylinders are vital to their business. Krishnakumar, co-owner of a popular vegetarian hotel, reported significant closures in the state capital, with menus altered and Chinese dishes removed to conserve gas.

Industry representatives are calling for urgent government intervention, warning that the crisis could take a month to resolve if reliant on international imports. The Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association has documented widespread closures and believes the crisis could have a far-reaching impact on society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026