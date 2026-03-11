Kerala's Culinary Crisis: The Impact of LPG Shortage on Local Eateries

A critical LPG shortage has forced several hotels and restaurants in Kerala to shutter their operations, with many more on the brink of closure. The ongoing conflict in West Asia has exacerbated the gas shortage, leaving kitchen operations in disarray.

Hotel owners are comparing the situation to the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing that LPG cylinders are vital to their business. Krishnakumar, co-owner of a popular vegetarian hotel, reported significant closures in the state capital, with menus altered and Chinese dishes removed to conserve gas.

Industry representatives are calling for urgent government intervention, warning that the crisis could take a month to resolve if reliant on international imports. The Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association has documented widespread closures and believes the crisis could have a far-reaching impact on society.

