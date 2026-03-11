Gulf Airspace Crisis: Drone Incidents Near Dubai

Two drones fell near Dubai's primary airport on Wednesday, prompting Bahrain to evacuate some aircraft, exacerbating aviation disruptions in the Gulf as attacks on infrastructure continue amidst the U.S.-Israel war on Iran. This conflict has resulted in extensive global flight cancellations, rerouting, and schedule adjustments, with the Middle East's airspace largely compromised due to missile and drone threats.

Dubai International Airport, the busiest global passenger hub, has been a critical transit point for long-haul flights, and the crisis has significantly impacted it. The conflict has also disrupted a key oil export corridor, causing jet fuel prices to soar and airline fares to increase, raising concerns over declining travel demand. The impact extends beyond passenger travel, with time-sensitive air cargo heavily affected. Vietnam's government recently warned of potential domestic fuel shortages in the near future.

Bahrain's Civil Aviation Affairs reported the relocation of several Gulf Air aircraft to alternative airports to maintain operational continuity amid the crisis. While Dubai's media office stated that air traffic remains normal, two drones fell near the airport, injuring four individuals but causing no visible damage. Regional carriers like Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar Airways have resumed some flights but are operating below capacity, with flight numbers dipping slightly on Tuesday, according to FlightRadar24 data.