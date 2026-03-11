Germany Relocates Diplomats Amid Middle East Tensions

Germany has begun the temporary relocation of staff from several diplomatic missions in the Middle East, citing security threats as the primary concern. The countries most affected include Iran and Iraq, where military conflicts are intensifying.

During a press conference on Wednesday, a spokesperson from the foreign ministry confirmed the decision, highlighting the perilous situation currently unfolding in these regions. This precautionary measure is in response to the potential risks posed by the ongoing conflicts.

The move underscores Germany's commitment to the safety and security of its diplomatic staff, as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise. The relocation is intended to be temporary, with intentions to return personnel once the situation stabilizes.