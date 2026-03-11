Left Menu

Germany Relocates Diplomats Amid Middle East Tensions

Germany has temporarily relocated staff from its diplomatic missions in the Middle East, including Iran and Iraq, due to security threats linked to ongoing military conflicts. The move aims to ensure the safety of diplomatic personnel amidst escalating tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:59 IST
Germany has begun the temporary relocation of staff from several diplomatic missions in the Middle East, citing security threats as the primary concern. The countries most affected include Iran and Iraq, where military conflicts are intensifying.

During a press conference on Wednesday, a spokesperson from the foreign ministry confirmed the decision, highlighting the perilous situation currently unfolding in these regions. This precautionary measure is in response to the potential risks posed by the ongoing conflicts.

The move underscores Germany's commitment to the safety and security of its diplomatic staff, as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise. The relocation is intended to be temporary, with intentions to return personnel once the situation stabilizes.

