Goa Seafarers Demand Mercantile Marine Department in Vasco

The Goa Maritime Officers Association has requested the government to open a Mercantile Marine Department office in Vasco, Goa. This initiative aims to prevent seafarers from traveling outside for essential services, such as certification and examinations, and to strengthen maritime infrastructure within the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 12-03-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 10:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa Maritime Officers Association has called upon the government to establish a Mercantile Marine Department (MMD) office in Vasco, urging the need for local certification and examination services within the state. Without such a facility, seafarers are forced to travel outside Goa, according to the association.

During a meeting with Ports Minister Digambar Kamat at the Goa assembly complex, the association submitted a memorandum detailing their demands for enhanced maritime infrastructure and service improvement for the seafaring community. Currently, MMD field offices are primarily located in cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata.

The delegation also proposed a Goa Maritime Bhavan and Maritime Convention Centre in South Goa's Salcete taluka to serve as a maritime hub. Minister Kamat acknowledged the association's concerns and pledged governmental support to strengthen the maritime sector within the state.

