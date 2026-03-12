Revolutionizing Cement: Carbon Capture Collaboration Sparks Industry Transformation

The National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB) has partnered with TraceXero Technologies to push forward the development of carbon capture technologies, according to an official Thursday statement. Focused on reducing the cement sector's hefty 7% contribution to global carbon emissions, the partnership targets transformation using advanced technological solutions.

TraceXero, a startup leading the charge in industrial decarbonisation, has developed a proprietary process to transform carbon dioxide emissions into graphitic carbon and graphene, turning a waste stream into valuable resources. This collaboration aims to ensure economic feasibility while aligning with global carbon neutrality targets.

This move becomes crucial as the European Union imposes the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), potentially impacting Indian exporters. Anup Garg from the World of Circular Economy underscores the immediate economic pressures of these measures, advocating for comprehensive national strategies to leverage policy clarity and technological advancements to bolster Indian competitive standing.