Cable Theft Disrupts Delhi Metro Operations on New Corridor

Delhi Metro's newly inaugurated Pink Line faced disruption due to theft of signalling cables between Deepali Chowk and Majlis Park. Police arrested Seikh Safiq, who was caught burning wires to extract copper. Approximately 1,000 metres of cable were stolen, causing trains to run at a restricted speed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi Police apprehended a suspect in connection with the theft of signalling cables on the newly-inaugurated metro corridor between Deepali Chowk and Majlis Park. The incident disrupted metro operations on Thursday morning, according to an official report.

The Operation Control Centre (OCC) was notified at 4.20 am by the signal controller at Majlis Park metro station about the cable theft between Majlis Park and Bhalswa, which led to a system failure.

Seikh Safiq, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was arrested at the scene, while other suspects managed to escape. The theft halted trains, forcing them to run at a reduced speed. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is taking measures to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

