Cable Theft Disrupts Delhi Metro Operations on New Corridor

Delhi Police apprehended a suspect in connection with the theft of signalling cables on the newly-inaugurated metro corridor between Deepali Chowk and Majlis Park. The incident disrupted metro operations on Thursday morning, according to an official report.

The Operation Control Centre (OCC) was notified at 4.20 am by the signal controller at Majlis Park metro station about the cable theft between Majlis Park and Bhalswa, which led to a system failure.

Seikh Safiq, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was arrested at the scene, while other suspects managed to escape. The theft halted trains, forcing them to run at a reduced speed. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is taking measures to prevent future incidents.

