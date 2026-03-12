Left Menu

TMX Group Pushes for Semi-Annual Earnings Reporting to Boost IPO Market

TMX Group, operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, is lobbying for new regulations allowing all companies to report earnings biannually, a move designed to rejuvenate Canada's shrinking IPO market. This proposal, echoing U.S. efforts, would reduce reporting burdens and is aimed at increasing public listings.

TMX Group, the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, is in negotiations with Canadian regulators to adopt rules that would permit companies to switch to biannual earnings reporting. This proposed change seeks to stimulate the country's IPO market, which has seen declines due to delistings and acquisitions.

The Canadian Securities Administrators previously suggested allowing smaller firms to replace quarterly reports with semi-annual ones. TMX's CEO, John McKenzie, advocates for these rules to extend to larger public companies. This mirrors initiatives in the United States, where biannual reporting is gaining traction.

The Toronto Stock Exchange aims to reclaim its position as a leading mining hub following a revival in the sector. Increased demand for minerals is contributing to a boost in mining IPOs. This movement aligns with global shifts toward onshoring and countering competitive international markets.

