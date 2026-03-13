Left Menu

Prime Air Exits Drone Alliance Over Safety Concerns

Amazon's Prime Air has left the Commercial Drone Alliance due to conflicting views on safety regulations. Prime Air advocates for stringent detect-and-avoid systems on drones. The alliance opposed a rule requiring such systems, preferring pilots use satellite or electronic systems to broadcast their positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 02:06 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 02:06 IST
Amazon's Prime Air, the e-commerce giant's drone delivery unit, has exited the Commercial Drone Alliance citing differences over safety regulations. This comes after the alliance opposed a proposal by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requiring drones to implement detect-and-avoid systems for collision prevention.

In a letter disclosed on Thursday, Prime Air criticized the alliance's stance, asserting its detect-and-avoid systems successfully averted two mid-air collisions involving aircrafts, potentially saving lives. Despite Prime Air's impressive safety record of over 70,000 flights, the alliance advocates for performance-based frameworks instead of prescriptive tech mandates.

The debate highlights an ongoing industry rift as stakeholders strive to safely integrate drones into national airspace. The FAA's proposed regulations remain under discussion, as the need for enhanced air safety measures becomes more pressing amid increasing air traffic challenges.

