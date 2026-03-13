Left Menu

Oil Price Surge Amid U.S.-Iran War Sparks Political Fury

The ongoing U.S.-Iran war causes a 9% jump in oil prices, hitting $100 per barrel. President Trump claims the U.S. benefits financially, drawing criticism from lawmakers for prioritizing rich interests. As tensions rise, Energy Secretary Chris Wright deems $200 oil improbable, while key oil passage remains closed.

The conflict between the United States and Iran has led to a significant increase in oil prices, soaring over 9% to reach $100 per barrel. President Trump asserts that the U.S. stands to gain from this, but his remarks have been met with fierce criticism from Democratic lawmakers, who accuse him of only focusing on wealthy beneficiaries. The situation escalates as two oil tankers come under attack in an Iraqi port.

As the U.S.-Iran tensions escalate, discussions swirl around energy management with the Trump administration exploring temporary waivers on rules like the Jones Act to stabilize the domestic market. Meanwhile, Energy Secretary Chris Wright assures the public that while a leap to $200 oil seems improbable, geopolitical uncertainties continue to loom over the energy sector.

With the Strait of Hormuz still inoperable, fears of extended interruptions in energy flows persist, affecting prices. President Trump encourages oil companies to continue transporting through the contested strait, despite the inherent risks. As the situation evolves, markets remain tense amidst geopolitical maneuvering and dire predictions from Iranian officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

