High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks: Colombia's Petro and Trump's Call Before Venezuela Meeting
Colombian President Gustavo Petro and former U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the economy along the Colombia-Venezuela border in a phone call. This discussion precedes Petro's meeting with Venezuela's acting President, Delcy Rodriguez. Trump extended an apology for not inviting Petro to a recent Miami summit.
Colombia's President Gustavo Petro and former U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a telephone discussion on Thursday, according to a statement from Petro's office issued on platform X.
Their conversation centered on economic issues along the Colombia-Venezuela border, which are anticipated to dominate Petro's upcoming meeting with Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez. This Friday meeting is expected to delve deeply into cross-border economic concerns.
In the conversation, Trump acknowledged Petro, whom he sanctioned last year, extending an apology for not inviting him to a recent summit held in Miami with other Latin American leaders. Trump expressed that Petro is welcome in the U.S.
