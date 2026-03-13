Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks: Colombia's Petro and Trump's Call Before Venezuela Meeting

Colombian President Gustavo Petro and former U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the economy along the Colombia-Venezuela border in a phone call. This discussion precedes Petro's meeting with Venezuela's acting President, Delcy Rodriguez. Trump extended an apology for not inviting Petro to a recent Miami summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 13-03-2026 02:07 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 02:07 IST
High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks: Colombia's Petro and Trump's Call Before Venezuela Meeting
Gustavo Petro
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro and former U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a telephone discussion on Thursday, according to a statement from Petro's office issued on platform X.

Their conversation centered on economic issues along the Colombia-Venezuela border, which are anticipated to dominate Petro's upcoming meeting with Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez. This Friday meeting is expected to delve deeply into cross-border economic concerns.

In the conversation, Trump acknowledged Petro, whom he sanctioned last year, extending an apology for not inviting him to a recent summit held in Miami with other Latin American leaders. Trump expressed that Petro is welcome in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026