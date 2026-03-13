High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks: Colombia's Petro and Trump's Call Before Venezuela Meeting

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro and former U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a telephone discussion on Thursday, according to a statement from Petro's office issued on platform X.

Their conversation centered on economic issues along the Colombia-Venezuela border, which are anticipated to dominate Petro's upcoming meeting with Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez. This Friday meeting is expected to delve deeply into cross-border economic concerns.

In the conversation, Trump acknowledged Petro, whom he sanctioned last year, extending an apology for not inviting him to a recent summit held in Miami with other Latin American leaders. Trump expressed that Petro is welcome in the U.S.

