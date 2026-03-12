Left Menu

Kolkata Restaurants Navigate LPG Crisis with Resilience

Kolkata's restaurants face a severe commercial LPG cylinder shortage, causing menu cuts and potential closures. Affected by supply disruptions from West Asia, eateries resort to alternatives like wood-fired ovens. Industry experts warn of potential business threats if the situation persists, but some remain determined to maintain operations.

Kolkata Restaurants Navigate LPG Crisis with Resilience
Restaurants across Kolkata are dealing with an acute shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, leading to menu reductions, increased prices, and potential closures, according to industry representatives.

The supply disruption has been exacerbated by tensions in West Asia affecting LPG imports and a directive prioritizing domestic over commercial LPG distribution.

Despite these challenges, some eateries like Chowman and others have adapted by using wood-fired ovens and maintaining full menus, determined to keep their doors open for the public and support their workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

