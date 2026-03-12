Kolkata Restaurants Navigate LPG Crisis with Resilience

Restaurants across Kolkata are dealing with an acute shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, leading to menu reductions, increased prices, and potential closures, according to industry representatives.

The supply disruption has been exacerbated by tensions in West Asia affecting LPG imports and a directive prioritizing domestic over commercial LPG distribution.

Despite these challenges, some eateries like Chowman and others have adapted by using wood-fired ovens and maintaining full menus, determined to keep their doors open for the public and support their workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)