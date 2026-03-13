Geodesy: The Invisible Backbone of India's Geospatial Future

Union minister Jitendra Singh underscored the critical role of geodesy in India's booming geospatial ecosystem during the inaugural GeodCon-26 conference on Thursday. As the science behind the Earth's shape and positioning, geodesy is fundamental to satellite navigation, infrastructure planning, and disaster response.

Emphasizing India's strides toward self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Singh noted that geodesy, although often overlooked, underpins the visible advances in geospatial mapping and development. The National Geospatial Policy 2022 aims to liberate access to geospatial data, signaling a significant reform in the sector.

Singh highlighted India's growing influence in the global geospatial arena, driven by projects like NavIC, space missions, and Earth observation. He called for collaboration among government, academia, and industry to reinforce India's geospatial prowess.