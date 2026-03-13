Security Head Injured in Attack: Dispute Over Campus Entry Suspected

An attack on the security head of IIT-Jodhpur has left Dinesh Singh Rohadia injured, officials reported Thursday. Rohadia, who sustained facial injuries during the assault, is a retired additional superintendent of police. The incident is believed to be linked to a previous dispute over the entry of outsiders onto the campus.

Rohadia was near the institute's market when the attack occurred. Traveling in an official vehicle, he was targeted by a group of men in two SUVs. After intercepting his car, the attackers began a scuffle, leaving Rohadia with injuries to his eye, jaw, and abdomen.

Police detained three suspects—Durgaram, Dhirendra Singh, and Devendra Singh—in connection with the assault. With multiple previous cases against them, the suspects are under questioning as authorities investigate the involvement of others. Rohadia's complaint hints at a connection to a prior argument regarding access to the IIT-Jodhpur campus. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)