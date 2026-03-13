Escalating Tensions in West Asia: Modi's Call with Iranian President
Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed escalating tensions in West Asia with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Modi emphasized the safety of Indian nationals, and the importance of dialogue, and expressed concern over regional tensions. The conversation follows conflicts involving Iran, the US, and Israel, impacting global energy routes.
- Country:
- India
In a notable diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conversed with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian amid escalating tensions in West Asia. The dialogue, which took place on Thursday night, centered on the regional crisis impacting civilian lives and infrastructure.
Modi expressed serious concern over the increasing hostilities and stressed India's priorities: safeguarding its nationals and maintaining essential trade and energy flow. This conversation comes against the backdrop of a recent attack on an oil carrier headed to India, further complicating the situation.
Both leaders agreed to keep lines of communication open in pursuit of regional peace. Modi had previously reached out to several West Asian leaders to address the crisis following a coordinated offensive against Iran by the US and Israel, leading to retaliation from Tehran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reforming Political Finance: A Call for Transparency in India's Democracy
Dollar Climbs as Energy Prices Spark Global Economic Concerns
Strengthening India's Air Defence Amid Global Conflicts
India and Chile Set to Strengthen Ties Across Multiple Sectors
G7 Ministers to Convene on Iran Diplomacy at Iconic French Location