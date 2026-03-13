Escalating Tensions in West Asia: Modi's Call with Iranian President

In a notable diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conversed with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian amid escalating tensions in West Asia. The dialogue, which took place on Thursday night, centered on the regional crisis impacting civilian lives and infrastructure.

Modi expressed serious concern over the increasing hostilities and stressed India's priorities: safeguarding its nationals and maintaining essential trade and energy flow. This conversation comes against the backdrop of a recent attack on an oil carrier headed to India, further complicating the situation.

Both leaders agreed to keep lines of communication open in pursuit of regional peace. Modi had previously reached out to several West Asian leaders to address the crisis following a coordinated offensive against Iran by the US and Israel, leading to retaliation from Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies.)