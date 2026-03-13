Left Menu

Escalating Tensions in West Asia: Modi's Call with Iranian President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed escalating tensions in West Asia with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Modi emphasized the safety of Indian nationals, and the importance of dialogue, and expressed concern over regional tensions. The conversation follows conflicts involving Iran, the US, and Israel, impacting global energy routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 00:00 IST
Escalating Tensions in West Asia: Modi's Call with Iranian President
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conversed with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian amid escalating tensions in West Asia. The dialogue, which took place on Thursday night, centered on the regional crisis impacting civilian lives and infrastructure.

Modi expressed serious concern over the increasing hostilities and stressed India's priorities: safeguarding its nationals and maintaining essential trade and energy flow. This conversation comes against the backdrop of a recent attack on an oil carrier headed to India, further complicating the situation.

Both leaders agreed to keep lines of communication open in pursuit of regional peace. Modi had previously reached out to several West Asian leaders to address the crisis following a coordinated offensive against Iran by the US and Israel, leading to retaliation from Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026