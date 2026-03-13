Left Menu

Rajasthan Assures Steady LPG Supply Amid Global Concerns

Rajasthan's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Sumit Godara, reassures the public of sufficient domestic LPG supplies. Vigilance teams monitor to prevent misuse, while inspections show no illegal storage. Consumers should book cylinders through digital channels and expect delivery within days.

Rajasthan's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Sumit Godara, has reassured the public about the sufficient availability of domestic LPG cylinders in the state, urging them not to panic amid international developments affecting supply.

Vigilance teams have been deployed across all districts to prevent hoarding, diversion, or misuse of LPG supplies. Regular inspections by district officials indicate no black marketing, and daily reports confirm no illegal storage activities.

Minister Godara advises consumers to book cylinders only after the prescribed period and through digital means rather than visiting gas agencies. He confirms that deliveries will be prompt, with all transactions verified by OTP to ensure legitimate distribution.

