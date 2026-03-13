U.S. Stocks Plummet Amid Middle East Tensions and Oil Surge

The U.S. stock market took a significant hit on Thursday, as the S&P 500 recorded its largest three-day percentage drop in a month. This decline was triggered by Iranian strikes on two oil tankers, which drove crude oil prices close to $100 per barrel and intensified existing inflation worries, prompting investors to exit equity markets.

All major U.S. stock indexes experienced a downward trajectory, with each falling over 1% in a broad selloff. Energy and defensive stocks were the only sectors to escape substantial losses. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, vowed to keep the vital Strait of Hormuz closed, further escalating oil supply disruptions and fueling fears of escalating inflation pressures.

Front month WTI crude futures and Brent both rose substantially. U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is considering waiving the Jones Act to mitigate rising fuel costs. With the Federal Reserve set to meet, inflation estimates will be heavily scrutinized as the Middle East conflict continues to unfold.

