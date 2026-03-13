Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Plummet Amid Middle East Tensions and Oil Surge

U.S. stock markets faced significant losses as Middle East tensions spiked oil prices. The S&P 500 experienced its steepest decline in a month. Meanwhile, energy stocks surged, and the Federal Reserve prepared to address the economic impact of surging inflation due to the conflict in Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 01:33 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 01:33 IST
U.S. Stocks Plummet Amid Middle East Tensions and Oil Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. stock market took a significant hit on Thursday, as the S&P 500 recorded its largest three-day percentage drop in a month. This decline was triggered by Iranian strikes on two oil tankers, which drove crude oil prices close to $100 per barrel and intensified existing inflation worries, prompting investors to exit equity markets.

All major U.S. stock indexes experienced a downward trajectory, with each falling over 1% in a broad selloff. Energy and defensive stocks were the only sectors to escape substantial losses. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, vowed to keep the vital Strait of Hormuz closed, further escalating oil supply disruptions and fueling fears of escalating inflation pressures.

Front month WTI crude futures and Brent both rose substantially. U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is considering waiving the Jones Act to mitigate rising fuel costs. With the Federal Reserve set to meet, inflation estimates will be heavily scrutinized as the Middle East conflict continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026