Left Menu

Market Leaders Push Back Against U.S. Oil Futures Intervention

Leaders of major exchanges, including CME and TMX Group, voice opposition to U.S. government intervention in the oil futures market. The debate arises amid rising energy prices post-Iran conflict, with the U.S. Treasury considering measures. Executives warn such actions might worsen the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 01:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 01:29 IST
Market Leaders Push Back Against U.S. Oil Futures Intervention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The leaders of prominent financial exchanges like CME Group and Toronto Stock Exchange parent, TMX Group, are raising their voices against any intervention from the U.S. government in the oil futures market. This resistance gains significance as oil prices continue to rise following the Iran conflict, with reports indicating that the U.S. Treasury is exploring ways to intervene.

During a recent panel discussion, CME CEO Terry Duffy emphasized that markets react negatively to government interference. The U.S. Treasury has not commented on these developments, but the administration's announcement of releasing 172 million barrels from the strategic petroleum reserve suggests an attempt to combat the soaring prices.

Another unnamed industry leader shared similar concerns, highlighting the possible financial risks the Treasury could face if such intervention continues and prices rise. As fresh strife in the Strait of Hormuz exacerbates supply shocks, experts argue that even record releases from reserves may fall short in stabilizing energy prices.

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026