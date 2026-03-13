Market Leaders Push Back Against U.S. Oil Futures Intervention

The leaders of prominent financial exchanges like CME Group and Toronto Stock Exchange parent, TMX Group, are raising their voices against any intervention from the U.S. government in the oil futures market. This resistance gains significance as oil prices continue to rise following the Iran conflict, with reports indicating that the U.S. Treasury is exploring ways to intervene.

During a recent panel discussion, CME CEO Terry Duffy emphasized that markets react negatively to government interference. The U.S. Treasury has not commented on these developments, but the administration's announcement of releasing 172 million barrels from the strategic petroleum reserve suggests an attempt to combat the soaring prices.

Another unnamed industry leader shared similar concerns, highlighting the possible financial risks the Treasury could face if such intervention continues and prices rise. As fresh strife in the Strait of Hormuz exacerbates supply shocks, experts argue that even record releases from reserves may fall short in stabilizing energy prices.