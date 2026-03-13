Left Menu

Netanyahu's Veiled Threats: Targeting Iran's Supreme Leaders

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of potential actions against Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. Despite significant attacks, the potential collapse of Iran's government remains uncertain. Israel aims to eliminate threats posed by Iran’s military programs, and seeks ways to weaken Tehran's clerical regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 02:21 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 02:21 IST
Netanyahu

In an intense press briefing, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a cautionary statement regarding action against Iran's newly-appointed supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei. Yet, he admitted uncertainty regarding the overall success of joint military efforts with the U.S. in toppling Tehran's government.

Netanyahu outlined the ongoing Israeli campaign against Hezbollah, a proxy for Iran, vowing to continue operations despite the risks involved. Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei's recent death has fueled animosities, prompting strategic military responses, including continued airstrikes.

The prime minister asserted Israel's resolve to mitigate perceived existential threats by targeting Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities. Although many Iranians are unhappy with their leadership, signs of internal resistance have not emerged since the conflict began. Netanyahu highlighted that such change must stem from within.

(With inputs from agencies.)

