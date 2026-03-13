Senate Standstill Threatens Spring Break Travel as TSA Funding Stalls

In a dramatic showdown on Capitol Hill, efforts to secure funding for the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reached an impasse as senators from both parties failed to advance competing proposals. The mounting pressure on TSA staff, coupled with lengthy security lines, threatens to impede the busy spring travel period.

The Senate adjourned without resolving the funding issue, amidst heightened partisan tensions. Republican Senator Bernie Moreno objected to a Democratic proposal to fund TSA independently, while his GOP colleagues' attempt to finance the entire Homeland Security Department also fell short.

As Congress struggles with immigration reforms, TSA staff endure financial strain, with over 300 officers quitting amid the shutdown. Airports nationwide are scrambling to address the impact, even as Philadelphia Airport closes a terminal checkpoint due to insufficient staffing.

