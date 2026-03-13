Left Menu

Senate Standstill Threatens Spring Break Travel as TSA Funding Stalls

Senators failed to pass measures to fund the Transportation Security Administration, raising concerns about long airport security lines. The Republican and Democratic parties blame each other for the stalemate. TSA staff absences have disrupted major airport operations just as a record spring break travel season is about to begin.

Updated: 13-03-2026 03:58 IST
In a dramatic showdown on Capitol Hill, efforts to secure funding for the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reached an impasse as senators from both parties failed to advance competing proposals. The mounting pressure on TSA staff, coupled with lengthy security lines, threatens to impede the busy spring travel period.

The Senate adjourned without resolving the funding issue, amidst heightened partisan tensions. Republican Senator Bernie Moreno objected to a Democratic proposal to fund TSA independently, while his GOP colleagues' attempt to finance the entire Homeland Security Department also fell short.

As Congress struggles with immigration reforms, TSA staff endure financial strain, with over 300 officers quitting amid the shutdown. Airports nationwide are scrambling to address the impact, even as Philadelphia Airport closes a terminal checkpoint due to insufficient staffing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

