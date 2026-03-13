Left Menu

Sharif's Diplomatic Overture: Reinforcing Ties with Saudi Crown

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah. The discussions centered on regional developments amid Middle East tensions. Sharif expressed Pakistan's support for Saudi Arabia and commitment to jointly work for regional peace and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 05:18 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 05:18 IST
Significant diplomatic developments unfolded as Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, according to the prime minister's office. The high-profile meeting addressed the pressing regional developments amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The discussions are particularly timely, occurring as the Middle East faces growing instability, with significant tensions involving Israel, the United States, and Iran. Prime Minister Sharif reiterated Pakistan's unwavering solidarity and support for Saudi Arabia during these tumultuous times, as conveyed by Mosharraf Zaidi, Sharif's spokesperson, in a press statement shared on X.

The leaders conducted a thorough exchange of views on the situation, agreeing to collaborate closely for fostering peace and stability in the region. Sharif assured the crown prince of Pakistan's steadfast alliance with Saudi Arabia, bolstering mutual ties in the face of current multifaceted challenges.

