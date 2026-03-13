U.S. Eases Oil Trade Sanctions Amid Global Energy Crisis
The U.S. has issued a new general license permitting the sale of Russian oil through April 11. This license applies to oil loaded by March 12, announced amid a broader effort to release oil reserves globally, in response to rising prices due to tensions in Iran.
The United States on Thursday unveiled a new Russia-related general license, allowing the sale of Russian crude oil and petroleum products-laden vessels through April 11, as per the Treasury Department website.
The license pertains to oil and petroleum products loaded on vessels by March 12. This comes a day after the U.S. Department of Energy declared the release of 172 million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve, a move aimed at mitigating soaring oil prices amidst the ongoing conflict in Iran.
The release forms part of a wider initiative by the International Energy Agency, which comprises 32 nations, to collectively release 400 million barrels of oil to stabilize global energy markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
