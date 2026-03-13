Depleting Arsenal: The Impact of U.S. Weapon Usage in Iran Conflict

The Trump administration has faced critical challenges as it has rapidly depleted munitions since the onset of the conflict with Iran, reports the Financial Times. The crisis highlights the strain on military resources, with advanced long-range Tomahawk missiles significantly consumed.

Experts warn that the swift reduction in munitions poses a considerable risk to the sustainability of U.S. military operations. Given the strategic necessity of such weaponry, the depletion underscores the urgency for improved management and replenishment of military assets.

Though these claims raise serious concerns, Reuters has yet to independently verify the Financial Times' report, leaving room for further inquiry and confirmation from other sources.

