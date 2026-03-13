Rajasthan Mines Department Pushes for March Revenue Milestone

The Rajasthan Mines Department has issued directives to its field officers to ensure full compliance with revenue collection targets for March.

Principal Secretary T Ravikanth announced a target exceeding Rs 1,500 crore in revenues for the month, and highlighted the Rs 9,135 crore collected so far in the fiscal year, surpassing last year by Rs 936 crore.

Ravikanth also emphasized a strategic roadmap for field officers, cautioning against any lapses in reaching the revenue goals and implementing checks for mineral transport compliance.