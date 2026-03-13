Railway Development Stalled by 'Unholy Alliance' in Kerala, Says Minister

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched a scathing attack on Left parties and Congress, accusing them of stalling development works in Kerala. He stated that despite an eightfold increase in budget for rail infrastructure, local political dynamics are impeding progress.

During a session in the Rajya Sabha, Vaishnaw criticized an 'unholy alliance' between the two parties, coining the term 'Communist Congress Party.' He argued that this coalition intentionally halts project completions as Kerala is gearing up for elections.

Vaishnaw noted the considerable budget rise, from Rs 372 crore annually during 2009-14 to Rs 3,042 crore in 2025-26. However, he lamented delays in projects like the Sabari line, attributing them to slow administrative procedures.

