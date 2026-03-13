Selfie After the Stone: Mumbai Train Chaos Unraveled

In a dramatic turn of events, a 23-year-old Pune resident was apprehended after causing chaos on the Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express by throwing a stone at the train. The accused, identified as Sunny Kamble, allegedly shattered a window, which sparked panic among passengers when glass fragments struck them.

After hurling the stone, Kamble was seen taking selfies, prompting passengers to report the incident to the Central Railway control room. The Railway Protection Force and police responded promptly, launching a search along the tracks of Thane district, which resulted in Kamble's arrest from a nearby building.

Upon detention, Kamble, who confessed to being addicted to ganja, admitted to the crime. He now faces charges under sections of the Railways Act for endangering passenger safety and trespassing. Authorities are also investigating his potential involvement in a recent theft on the Sinhagad Express.

(With inputs from agencies.)