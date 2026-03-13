Rising Inflation and Global Tensions Impact U.S. Spending Habits
U.S. consumer spending increased in January amid higher prices and ongoing international conflicts, suggesting that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut interest rates soon. Although spending rose, adjusted figures for inflation show minimal growth. Global tensions and energy price spikes are straining consumer confidence and economic outlook.
U.S. consumer spending saw a notable increase in January, even as higher prices and the Middle East conflict contribute to ongoing inflation concerns. This has led experts to anticipate no interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve before September, highlighting a cautious economic outlook.
Data from the Commerce Department revealed a slight increase in spending, but downside risks linger as GDP growth in the last quarter fell more sharply than initially estimated. This situation presents challenges for the U.S. central bank amid unexpected job losses and slowed growth in several sectors.
With gasoline prices surging due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict, consumer spending could cool in the coming months. High-income households, key drivers of economic activity, may shrink spending as market volatility and inflation weigh heavily on financial decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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